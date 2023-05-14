Zimbabwe Legend Heath Streak Battling 'cancer'; Netizens Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Once a celebrated all-rounder, Heath Streak has been facing severe health concerns. The former Zimbabwe captain has been battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for the disease. Streak used to be one of the most iconic characters of cricket during his career.

The fast bowler has been diagnosed with the critical illness and there have been several rumours regarding his condition. But his family came with an official statement claiming despite all the difficulties, the player remains in good spirits. “Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa. “He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.

"The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour."

Streak was a tall figure in the history of Zimbabwe cricket, and his contribution was prodigious. He was involved in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs and registered impressive figures in both formats. In red ball, he has 1990 runs and 216 wickets, while in the 2943 runs and 239 wickets in ODIs.

Wishes have been pouring in from all parts of the globe, as netizens wish him a speedy recovery.

