Zimbabwe T20 2021 MT Vs MOU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Matabeleland Tuskers are all set to face Mountaineers in the upcoming match of Zimbabwe T20 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians cricket ground in Harare at 5:30 PM IST. Here is our MT vs MOU live streaming, MT vs MOU prediction, how to watch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the MT vs MOU live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: MT vs MOU live streaming info and preview

Matabeleland Tuskers have some catching up to do in order to book their spot in the knockout stage. Currently, after two matches, the Tuskers have one win and one loss due to which they are currently sitting in the fourth spot on the points table. They won their opening match versus Mashonaland Eagles by 5 wickets, before losing to Southern Rocks by 7 wickets in their next match. They will be desperate to move up the points table by winning this match.

Mountaineers, on the other hand, are second on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. Their only loss came in Match 1 versus Mashonaland Eagles in their first fixture by 7 wickets. They won their last match versus Southern Rocks by 22 runs and will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming match.

MT vs MOU pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the MT vs MOU pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 20% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MT vs MOU live streaming and MT vs MOU live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the SR vs ME live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For MT vs MOU live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter