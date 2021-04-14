Zimbabwe T20 2021 SR Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Southern Rocks is all set to face Mashonaland Eagles in the upcoming match of Zimbabwe T20 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians cricket ground in Harare at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our SR vs ME live streaming, SR vs ME prediction, how to watch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the SR vs ME live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: SR vs ME live streaming info and preview

Southern Rocks will be looking to move up the points table by winning the upcoming match versus Mashonaland Eagles. Currently, the team is placed on third spot on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. They started their campaign with 4 wicket win over MidWest Rhinos in their opening fixture before beating Matabeleland Tuskers by 7 wickets in their next match. They lost their last match versus the Mountaineers and will look to bounce back with a win to keep their chances alive of making it through the knockout stage.

Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, also have a similar same win-loss record just like Southern Rockers. However, due to a better net run rate, the team is currently comfortably sitting at the top of the points table and will be eyeing to keep hold of that spot. They won their previous match versus the MidWest Rhinos and will look to carry on the winning momentum. This should be a great contest to watch.

SR vs ME pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard. The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match.

The temperature will be at 33% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

SR vs ME live streaming and SR vs ME live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the SR vs ME live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For SR vs ME live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket / YouTube