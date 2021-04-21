Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And Singapore?

Zimbabwe are all set to take Pakistan in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 on Wednesday, April 21 at the Harare Sports Club stadium in Harare. Zimbabwe would be looking to make a statement in this match by winning their 1st T20 match against Pakistan. Pakistan has a perfect record against the hosts and has won all of its 14 T20 matches played so far between each other.

Considering the fact that they have never won against Pakistan, Zimbabwe are expected to play with a "nothing to lose attitude". Pakistan had a great South Africa tour where they won the T20 series by 3-1 and they would be looking forward to repeating the same feat. Pakistan are set to play 3 T20s against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe look for redemption after international cricket struggles

Zimbabwe would be desperately looking forward to a win since their international cricket scene is sailing through rough waters. Heath Streak, a former cricketer and coach for the Zimbabwe cricket team, was banned from all form of cricket for 8 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC-Anti Corruption Code. Also, Zimbabwe has failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. A win against a nation like Pakistan would help them gain some integrity in the sporting world.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in India is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. But to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans have to tune in to the Fox Sports channel to watch the complete series on television. Fans who want to experience the online streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia will have to resort to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. Foxtel has exclusive media rights for the broadcast of the tournament in Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand?' query question is Foxtel again. As per CricketZine, the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore will take place in Astro Cricket HD. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore can also be live streamed on Rabbithlebd Sports YouTube Channel.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 squads

Zimbabwe : Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabwa (wk), Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Pakista n: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf

