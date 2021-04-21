Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live: Where To Watch In UAE, Zimbabwe And South Africa?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on April 21. This will kick off a 3-match T20 and 2-match Test series between the two countries. Having just defeated South Africa convincingly in an ODI and T20I series in an away series, Pakistan will be looking to extend their winning streak on this tour.

Their last encounter against Zimbabwe came in November 2020 when they beat the side 2-1 in ODIs and 3-0 in the T20 series at home. Here's how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20, 2021 in the UAE, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

@ZimCricketv's pace bowling trio of Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga and Blessing Muzarabani preparing to face @TheRealPCB in the T20I series scheduled for 21, 23 & 25 April at Harare Sports Club #ZIMvPAK | #OsakaBatteries | #ServisTyresT20Cup | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/yfxCUEXBTx — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) April 20, 2021

Schedule for the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I, April 21

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, April 23

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, April 25

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, April 29-May 3

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, May 7-11

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE

With the Pakistan-based ARY Digital winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE on the ARY TV channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the ARY digital ME platform as well. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will commence at 1:00 PM UAE time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?' query is the SuperSport channel. Interested fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will commence at 11:00 AM as per South African time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe will be available only on the official channel of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details for the host country are unknown as of now. Live scores and updates for the match should be available on the websites and social media handles of the Pakistan cricket board and Zimbabwe Cricket all over the world.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter