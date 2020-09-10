David Beckham Co-owned Guild Esports To Go Public Soon With IPO On London Stock Exchange

Guild Esports is looking to become the first esports organisation in the UK to go public. Co-owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham, Guild Esports announced the plans to float 40% of its shares on the London Stock Exchange by next month. According to the franchise's executive chairman Carleton Curtis, the company will look to raise £20 million, which will then be used to recruit new players and expand the organisation.

"Guild will be the first e-sports franchise to join the London stock market," Curtis said in the press release. "It will provide us with the cache, credibility and capital to fulfil our ambition to become one of the world's top 10 e-sports franchises within three years."

Guild Esports to float its shares on LSE

Founded earlier this year, David Beckham is one of the co-owners of Guild Esports. While the details of Beckham's ownership in the organisation remain undisclosed, it is said the football icon holds a 'significant minority stake' in the esports team. Beckham, who is still one of the leading names in world football, will use his "global influence and following to support the development of the company's brand and business," said Guild.

Guild currently has an active Rocket League roster, featuring European professional players Joseph 'noly' Kidd, Thomas 'ThO.' Binkhorst, Kyle 'Scrub Killa' Robertson and Kieran 'meqza' Durell. The company soon plans to enter the leading esports titles like FIFA, Fortnite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

Guild Esports shares will initially be offered to large investors and investment firms before it will be open for the general public. According to their recent press release, Guild will use the investment to recruit players to its various rosters using a similar franchise model like teams in the English Premier League, NFL and the NBA. "The company plans to create a leading global franchise by establishing its own esports teams to compete in major esports tournaments and a player training and scouting infrastructure modelled on the talent academies pioneered by Premier League football teams over many years," the statement read.

David Beckham's investment in the esports organisation further enhances his portfolio as a potent investor. The 45-year-old has his own fashion and fragrance line. He is also the owner of Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami and a joint-owner of League Two side Salford City with his Class of 92' - Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates David Beckham's net worth to be around $450 million.

(Image Credits: David Beckham Instagram Handle)