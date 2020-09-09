David Beckham Trolls Wife Victoria Beckham As He Feeds His Pet Dogs: Watch

Manchester United legend David Beckham is seemingly a huge animal lover. Beckham, who also owns Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami often indulges in social media mockery with his wife Victoria Beckham. Beckham recently took to social media to post a video of his dogs while also taking a playful shot at his partner.

David Beckham dogs: Man United legend trolls Victoria Beckham

In the video posted by David Beckham, he is seen feeding three of his pets while he sits in the comfort of his home. The Man United and Real Madrid legend feed his dogs in order, while he goes on to tease the third pet. The former England international then attempts to comically mock Victoria Beckham via a social media caption.

David Beckham, in his caption, claims that although Victoria Beckham has posted a similar video, he believes his video is more detailed and makes for better viewing. He went on to praise his dogs, insisting that they love digestives and are well trained too. David Beckham also indulged in some self-praise, claiming that some people love the way he pronounces ‘gurls.’ The Inter Miami owner went on to assure his son Brooklyn that he was taking good care of his pet, Fig.

David Beckham 'terrified' amid coronavirus scare

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are terrified that they might have been secret coronavirus carriers. According to a report by The Sun, the couple was in Miami on March 1 to support Inter Miami on their MLS debut. A friend of the legend, on the condition of anonymity, insists that the couple attended several promotional parties in Miami wherein there were no social distancing norms being followed.

Victori Beckham develops coronavirus symptoms

The Beckhams returned to London on March 6 to celebrate their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday before flying back to Miami. On their return to the USA, the duo began experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The source told The Sun that Victoria Beckham developed a sore throat.

Around the same time, Beckham’s drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill, forcing Victoria Beckham to undergo self-isolation along with the entire family for the next two weeks. However, the couple attempted to make up for the negligence as they helped a number of people during the pandemic.

Image courtesy: David Beckham Instagram