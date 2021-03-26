How To Get Premier League Retro Kits In FUT 21? EA Sports Drops Five Legendary Kits

Retro kits have been quite common in FIFA titles over the years, and on Thursday, the legendary kits were dropped into the Ultimate Team hub for FIFA 21. In the latest FIFA 21 news, EA Sports has dropped five different retro kits for some of the Premier League’s most historic clubs. Retro Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leeds United kits will all be available to unlock until the start of FUT 21 Season 5.

Premier League FUT 21: Retro kits available for 5 PL teams

Premier League sides Chelsea, Leeds, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are the lucky clubs to receive some throwback kits in-game in FUT 21. Chelsea's retro kit appeared to be taken from the 1983-84 season when the Blues won the Second Division title. Liverpool's legendary strip is from the 1981-82 season in which the Red won the First Division and League Cup under legendary manager Bob Paisley.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's retro kit is inspired by their 1991-92 away kit. Leeds won the top division title that season, featuring shirt sponsorship by the Yorkshire Evening Post. Reports suggest that it is the first time that the Leeds kit has appeared in FIFA, with the gaming platform probably celebrating their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

FIFA 21 latest: How to get Premier league retro kits in FUT 21?

Although it’s unclear whether EA Sports will make the legendary kits available for in-game purchase using FUT coins. For now, the retro kits can be found in the objectives menu, available for unlock by completing tasks. However, games will have to move quickly as the retro kits fall under the Seasonal Objectives menu, meaning they’ll expire at the start of the next season. Also, with Season 5 set to kick off on Friday, 26th March 2021, that’s less than a 24-hour window.

The retro kits can be unlocked by completing the following challenges:

Liverpool Retro Kit - Play 3 matches while wearing the current Liverpool Home Kit

Man City Retro Kit - Play 3 matches while wearing the current Man City Home Kit

Spurs Retro Kit - Play 3 matches while wearing the current Tottenham Hotspur Home Kit

Chelsea Retro Kit - Play 3 matches while wearing the current Chelsea Home Kit

Leeds United Retro Kit - Play 3 matches while wearing the current Leeds United Home Kit

Image Credits - EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter