Valorant First Strike NSG Qualifiers Results: Gen.G, Envy, TSM, Cloud9 Reach Semi-finals

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the First Strike NSG open qualifiers. Gen.G, Team Envy, TSM, and Cloud9 Blue are the four teams still standing in the online qualifiers, which began on October 26 with a whopping 128 teams. After three days, 124 teams have exited the qualifiers, with the top four earning a ticket to the First Strike NSG semi-finals.

Valorant First Strike NSG qualifiers schedule, bracket

The NSG Open qualifiers is a gateway for teams to qualify for the NSG tournament. The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will compete in the tournament, scheduled for November 4 to 8. The NSG tournament is a crucial stage in First Strike NA qualifiers as the top four will head straight to December's inaugural Valorant First Strike event.

Teams finishing fifth through eighth will advance to the main event of the second string tournament - UMG Tournament. The UMG tournament will also be played with 16 teams, with a separate qualifier to determine the remaining 12 competing teams. Top four from the UMG main event will advance to First Strike. Eight teams will compete in the inaugural Valorant First Strike for a prize pool of $100,000 and the bragging rights to be called as the best Valorant team in North America.

.@GenG was an unstoppable force as they defeat @Sentinels 13-6 on split, winning the series 2-0.



Check out Stream B for @T1 vs @Envy 👇https://t.co/LDp3u7Z7ty pic.twitter.com/EayaF5KaXF — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) October 28, 2020

First Strike NSG results

Gen.G caused the biggest upset in the quarter-finals, eliminating a star-studded Sentinels line-up from the online qualifiers. Heading into the match-up as underdogs, Gen.G produced their best performance of the qualifiers, sweeping the Sentinels 2-0. A sloppy performance from the first-seed side meant Gen.G had enough opportunities to pounce on the errors, which they did to win the opening two maps.

In the other quarter-finals, Team Envy's newest players, food and crashies, inflicted pain on their former employers, T1, eliminating them with a 2-1 win. Elsewhere, TSM scored a clean sweep 2-0 win over 100 Thieves, while newcomers The Slimy Boogermen narrowly lost 2-1 to Cloud9 Blue.

Quarter-finals scores

Gen. G 2-0 Sentinels

Team Envy 2-1 T1

TSM 2-0 100 Thieves

Cloud9 Blue 2-1 The Slimy Boogermen

First Strike NSG semi-finals

The four remaining First Strike NSG teams will compete in the semi-finals in a best-of-three match-up. Gen.G will hope to continue their momentum in the tournament when they face Team Envy on Thursday. In the other match-up, TSM will be up against Cloud9 Blue, with first-ever First Strike qualifiers final berth firmly in their sights. The semi-finals, as well as the finale, will be streamed live on Nerd Street Gamer’s official Twitch channel.

(Image Credits: NSG Twitter)