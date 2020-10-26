Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From Week 3 Ahead Of Finals

Quick links:
Fortnite made a comeback with FNCS Season 4 after the extremely successful Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2 Season 3. The event in the trios format commenced on October 9 and will end on the Finals scheduled from October 29 to November 1. Per reports, a total prize of $5,000,000 is available for the season. While teams like Zayt at Dooms, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON came out on top last week, LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican won NA East this week.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey
|2
|12
|236
|2.
|
TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k
|0
|12
|216
|3.
|
NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON
|4
|12
|199
|4.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery
|1
|12
|195
|5.
|
NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle
|1
|12
|169
|6.
|
BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA
|2
|12
|166
|7.
|
LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq
|1
|12
|158
|8.
|
Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow
|0
|12
|138
|9.
|
FaZe Megga., Liquid Riversan, FаZe Dubs ϟ
|1
|12
|131
|10.
|
Degеn, Ajerss, SEN Animal
|0
|12
|129
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican
|2
|12
|227
|2.
|
kenshiﾒ, mаken, TD Dоg
|2
|12
|217
|3.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|0
|12
|163
|4.
|
XΤRA Reet, wavydfavs13, EP dwavy13
|0
|12
|162
|5.
|
CLG symetrical, NorCal Mony, jayrosez
|0
|12
|154
|6.
|
NorCal Nol, NorCal Pepper., Apex Swarm
|1
|12
|149
|7.
|
xtra caleb, XTRA Bumboy, XTRA verT
|2
|12
|143
|8.
|
kuuzii, qCu17aH21cNO4k, Lollicker
|0
|12
|133
|9.
|
ThaiTanks, 5G KADENOX, vanish sake
|1
|12
|131
|10.
|
avail Ѵ, breaduh, Verno.
|0
|12
|125
