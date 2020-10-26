Fortnite made a comeback with FNCS Season 4 after the extremely successful Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2 Season 3. The event in the trios format commenced on October 9 and will end on the Finals scheduled from October 29 to November 1. Per reports, a total prize of $5,000,000 is available for the season. While teams like Zayt at Dooms, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON came out on top last week, LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican won NA East this week.

FNCS Season 4 standings for Week 3

FNCS Week 3 results: NA East – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey 2 12 236 2. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k 0 12 216 3. NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON 4 12 199 4. LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery 1 12 195 5. NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle 1 12 169 6. BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA 2 12 166 7. LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq 1 12 158 8. Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 0 12 138 9. FaZe Megga., Liquid Riversan, FаZe Dubs ϟ 1 12 131 10. Degеn, Ajerss, SEN Animal 0 12 129

FNCS Season 4 week 3: NA West – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican 2 12 227 2. kenshiﾒ, mаken, TD Dоg 2 12 217 3. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale 0 12 163 4. XΤRA Reet, wavydfavs13, EP dwavy13 0 12 162 5. CLG symetrical, NorCal Mony, jayrosez 0 12 154 6. NorCal Nol, NorCal Pepper., Apex Swarm 1 12 149 7. xtra caleb, XTRA Bumboy, XTRA verT 2 12 143 8. kuuzii, qCu17aH21cNO4k, Lollicker 0 12 133 9. ThaiTanks, 5G KADENOX, vanish sake 1 12 131 10. avail Ѵ, breaduh, Verno. 0 12 125

FNCS Season 4 standings - Top 3 (PC)

FNCS Season 4 results: Europe (October 23 to October 25)

MCES and1zr, Wave JannisZ, MCES duckontop - 201 points (3 wins, 5.17 average eliminations) TrainH Umplify, Adnsoefy, TrainH Matsoe - 170 points (1 win, 5.67 average eliminations) BL Hеn, GO Decyptos, NaVi Putrick - 167 points (2 wins, 4.83 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 results: Brazil (October 24 to October 26)

zтruk, Frоsтy., redlee the beast - 263 points (4 wins, 7.5 average eliminations) LOUD leleo -ᴄʀ-, diguera -ᴄʀ-, SNG KING - 222 points (1 win, 6.67 average eliminations) iznou, Diaмondd, Its Filipе - 203 points (0 wins, 5.33 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 prize pool and schedule

FNCS Season 4 week 3 prize pool

NA-West – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)

NA-East – $7,500 (1st), $4,500 (2nd), $3,000 (3rd)

Europe – $12,000 (1st), $10,500 (2nd), $9,000 (3rd)

Brazil – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)

Asia – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

Middle East – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

Oceania – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

FNCS Season 4 schedule for the finals

FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

