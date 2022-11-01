3 Cristiano Ronaldo Records That Arch-rival Lionel Messi Dared To Break This Season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered to be two of the greatest footballers of all time. Both players have dominated football at a global level for more than a decade now. However, the much-anticipated debate about who is best footballer between Messi and Ronaldo is set to be continued for several more years.

Both players transferred to new clubs in the summer transfer window of 2021 and have had contrasting campaigns with one another. While Messi struggled to settle down in Paris, following his transfer away from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Ronaldo emerged as the top goal scorer for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. However, the Portuguese great has struggled with his form in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

While Ronaldo has registered only three goals and one assist in 14 games this season, Messi has finally managed to calm down his nerves at PSG. The Argentine footballer has contributed with 11 goals and 12 assists so far for PSG across all competitions. Manchester United and Ronaldo’s absence from the UEFA Champions League and his slow start to the season has helped Messi to close in surpass some of the major records held by Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has played against 40 different countries in the Champions League

Courtesy of his UCL goal against Benfica on matchday three, Messi became the leading player in the list of footballers to score against the most teams in the European competition. At the start of the season, Messi and Ronaldo were tied at 38 goals. However, the Argentine’s goal during the 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa on September 14 took his tally to 39, which then bettered against Benfica.

Lionel Messi has scored the most no. of non-penalty goals

Messi leads the chart of footballers to score the most non-penalty goals, with a total of 681 to his name. The season started with both players striking 671 non-penalty goals in their careers. However, he surpassed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after scoring the winner for PSG against Olympique Lyon. While Messi’s tally currently sits at 681, Ronaldo has scored a total of 673.

Lionel Messi is the leading scorer in UCL from outside the penalty box

Meanwhile, Messi also leads the chart for registering the most goals in the Champions League, from outside the penalty box. The seven-time Balon d”Or winner has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in several records book, as United play in the Europa League this season. Messi recently registered his 23rd goal from outside the penalty box, while Ronaldo has done so on 22 occasions.