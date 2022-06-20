37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Incredible Ripped Physique In Latest Post; See Pic

On Sunday, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself working out at the gym. The Manchester United forward also revealed his chiselled physique in the Instagram post, which excited his fans immensely. The 37-year-old footballer is currently understood to be in Majorca, Spain, enjoying a vacation with his family.

See Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning physique:

“Feeling Good,” Ronaldo wrote in the caption. As per reports, the family is staying in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, but the athlete is fully focused on maintaining his fitness regime. Off-late, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been also linked with reports about him considering a move out of the Premier League club Manchester United, as they enter a new era under the new manager Erik ten Hag. Reports also claim that Ronaldo could be feeling like he won’t be a key feature under ten Hag’s system.

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in the 2021-22 season

Meanwhile, Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 season as the highest goal-scorer for United, despite the team suffering a poor season. He finished the season with a total of 24 goals in 37 games across competitions. He scored 18 goals in total for the team in 30 Premier League matches. However, a fresh report from Express, suggests that Ronaldo recently had positive talks with the new United boss.

5th FIFA World Cup appearance for Cristiano Ronaldo

Having said that, Ronaldo will also lead the Portuguese football team in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, later this year. The five-time Champions League winner will be eyeing World Cup glory as this could be his final appearance at the prestigious tournament. It is pertinent to mention that this will also be his 10th appearance of Portugal in a major tournament, having already appeared in four World Cups and five European Championships since 2004.

Portugal to look horns against Ghana in their World Cup campaign opener

In the meantime, Portugal managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the sixth straight time by defeating North Macedonia by 2-0 in the World Cup Qualifiers final in March. The Portuguese team will face Ghana on November 24 at the Stadium 974 in their campaigner opener. Along with Ghana, Portugal will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the Group H of the tournament.