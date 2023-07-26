'A great day for Indian football': Igor Stimac ecstatic after receiving Asian Games boost

The Indian football team got a major boost as they got the much needed green signal for participating in the upcoming Asian Games. Their participation in the competition was hanging over a thread due to sports ministry's criteria. But Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur broke the good news on Twitter as he confirmed both the men's and women's team will be travcelling to China to take part in the Asian Games. Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 at Hangzhou in China.

3 things you need to know

Indian Football team lifted consecutive titles in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship

Led by the ever-present Sunil Chhetri, India now reached 99th position in the FIFA ranking

before the AFC Asian Cup, this could be India's biggest chance to show case their credentials

Igor Stimac expressed his happiness as Indian Football team will be travelling to Asian Games

Two contingents of U-23 men's and women's will now travel for their destination as both the Blue Tiger and Blue Tigress will hope to exceed their expectations on Asia's biggest stage.

Also Read: Indian national football teams to take part in Asian Games, Sports minister confirms

Indian Football team coach Igor Stimac had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on social media and the Croatian expressed his delight after finally getting the nod.

Igor Stimac took to social media to thank the sports ministry (Image: stimac_igor/Twitter)

He said, “It’s a great day for Indian football and an enormously encouraging decision by the honourable Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ji and our government! Big thanks to all of them for allowing us the opportunity to challenge the best teams in the Asian Games.

Also Read: Igor Stimac opens up on Sunil Chhetri, Modric's knowledge of India, FIFA World Cup & more

“I will also like to give a big thanks to our President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and all the others for this.”

Sunil Chhetri could lead the Indian side in Asian Games

As per reports, three senior players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will accompany the U-23 side. Bengaluru FC forward Sunil has been the shining light for Igor Stimac and the player could reportedly lead the side on the pitch. Sunil could use the stage to shape himself ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next year.