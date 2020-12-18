AAI Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Arabian Gulf League Match Preview

Al Nasr lock horns with Al Ain for a UAE Arabian Gulf League clash at the Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. The fixture will be played on Friday, December 18 at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALN Dream11 team and the probable AAI vs ALN playing 11.

AAI vs ALN live: AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction and preview

Third-placed Al Nasr take on fifth-placed Al Ain in what is expected to be an interesting battle. Whilst playing at home, Al Nasr have won a total of six matches, lost two and drawn one out of their last nine fixtures. The home side comes into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Al Fujairah, while Al Ain head into tonight's encounter at the back of a 0-0 draw. Both teams will look to pick up all three points as they seek to climb the table and close the gap to the top. Based on recent form our AAI vs ALN match prediction is a hard-fought draw between two teams that would be looking to go all out.

AAI vs ALN live: Al Nasr vs Al Ain head-to-head

In the last five games between the two sides, Al Ain have won three, with two games ending in draws. Al Nasr do not have a good head to head record but are in good form this season. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

استعداداً لعودة النشاط الرياضي.. شركة النصر لكرة القدم تنتقي أفضل الكوادر الفنية لقيادة فرق الأكاديمية في الموسم المقبل:

البرتغالي أوجوستو دانيل مدرباً لفريقنا تحت 18 سنة

الاسباني ألبرتو جونزاليز مدرباً لفريقنا تحت 17 سنة

البرتغالي روي بدرو مدرباً لفريقنا تحت 14 سنة#نادي_النصر pic.twitter.com/ZV7nyfJbMB — AL-NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) December 17, 2020

AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction: Probable AAI vs ALN playing 11

Al Nasr probable 11 - Ahmed Shambih, Mohamed Fawzi, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohamed Ali Ayed, Glauber, Dia Saba, Toze, Tariq Ahmed, Habib Alfardan, Ryan Mendes, Sebastian Tagliabue

Al Ain probable 11 - Khalid Eissa, Tsukasa Shiotani, Saeed Juma, Salem Abdulla, Erik Jorgens de Menezes, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Ahmed Barman, Rayan Yaslam, Yahia Nader, Kodjo Laba, Wilson Eduardo

AAI vs ALN live: Top picks for AAI vs ALN Dream11 team

AAI vs ALN live: Al Nasr top picks

Sebastian Tagliabue

Ryan Mendes

AAI vs ALN live: Al Ain top picks

Kodjo Laba

Wilson Eduardo

AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction: AAI vs ALN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ahmed Shambih

Defenders - Mohamed Fawzi, Mahmoud Khamis, Tsukasa Shiotani, Saeed Juma

Midfielders - Dia Saba, Toze, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Ryan Mendes

Forwards - Sebastian Tagliabue (C), Kodjo Laba (VC)

Note: The above AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AAI vs ALN Dream11 team and AAI vs ALN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al Nasr Instagram