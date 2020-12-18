Sergio Ramos Was Offered To Barcelona Before Real Madrid Move, Claims Presidential Hopeful

Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos has been one of the key pillars of the side that went on to clinch three Champions League titles in a row. Having joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005, the Spain international has gone on to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. He remains one of the key proponents for Real Madrid, more so in big games such as those against Barcelona, often displaying his trademark aggression on the field. But a Barcelona presidential candidate now reveals the defender could have been at the Camp Nou had he been at the helm.

Also Read | Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reveals learning art of making tattoos on Instagram

Sergio Ramos career at Barcelona? Presidential candidate disagrees

Barcelona are currently under the leadership of interim president Carlos Tusquets former boss Josep Maria Bartomeu tendered his resignation in October to avoid a motion of no confidence for his ouster. Fresh elections for the highest office at the Camp Nou are scheduled to take place on January 24 with several candidates in the fray.

💬💪 @SergioRamos: "One of the key things is to always keep that same passion and ambition, and that hunger to win."



🔥 Congratulations to our captain on being selected for the FIFA @FIFPro World11 for the ELEVENTH time!#HalaMadrid | #World11 pic.twitter.com/6PJ8eK0SVg — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 17, 2020

Toni Freixa is one such aspirant in the run for the top post. Another presidential candidate, Victor Font, had reportedly claimed he would sign Ramos if Xavi demanded. But Freixa rubbished the talks, claiming that the transfer is impossible. "Ramos is a symbol of Real Madrid and he couldn't come here under any circumstances", said Freixa as quoted by Marca.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos to Barcelona? Presidential candidate willing to make it happen

Barcelona were offered Ramos by Sevilla: Toni Freixa

Freixa, however, claims Barcelona could have signed the Spanish centre-back while he was at Sevilla. The then-youngster had risen to fame and was keen on a move away from the club. Freixa revealed that Sevilla had offered Barcelona the opportunity to sign Ramos.

"I wish he had come when he was at Sevilla. As I understand it, he was offered to Barcelona. I would have signed him." Ramos' contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the current season and the central defender has been linked with some top clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), although Los Blancos remain hopeful of his stay.

Also Read | Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos set to leave next summer amid Premier League links

More pressing issues apart from Messi: Toni Freixa

The presidential election's outcome will be key in determining club icon Lionel Messi's future at the club. Freixa agrees, but also insists there are other pressing issues for the next president apart from convincing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to extend his stay. Messi faces a similar contractual situation and has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and PSG.

Also Read | Conor McGregor asks Sergio Ramos to ‘stay ready’ after Real Madrid ace calls him out

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter