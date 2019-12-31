The Debate
The Debate
AC Milan Agree Deal With Barca For French Defender Todibo: Reports

Football News

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign French central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports in Italy

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milan

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign French central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports in Italy. The 20-year-old would join the Italian league strugglers on loan with a 20-million-euro ($22.4 million) option to buy, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported. Todibo joined Barcelona in January 2019 from French club Toulouse, but has made just five appearances for the Spanish giants. AC Milan are 11th in the league, just seven points above the relegation zone, and have announced the return of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a six-month contract. 

Published:
COMMENT
