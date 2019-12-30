Premier League Matchday 21: Guardiola Vs Ancelotti Match-up Headlines 2020 Opener

The new decade in the Premier League will kick off with Chelsea's visit to the American Express Community Stadium on January 1, followed by Everton's visit to the Etihad and Manchester United's trip to North London to face Arsenal. After a jam-packed December schedule, Premier League clubs will finally be given some breathing space after the round of fixtures on Matchday 21. Here is a look at the key fixtures from Matchday 21.

Premier League preview: Man City vs Everton

The Manchester City vs Everton game is one of the two blockbuster games of Matchday 21. Carlo Ancelotti has breathed new life into an Everton side that was dismal under former manager Marco Silva. However, Carlo Ancelotti's first big test as Everton manager will see him try and topple a familiar foe. Ancelotti has faced off against Pep Guardiola on two previous occasions, with Pep Guardiola yet to defeat Ancelotti in those games. Ancelotti also has a 63% winning record in England's top tier, which could work in his favour when his Everton side head to Manchester on the first day of the new calendar year. However, Everton will be up against a Manchester City side still reeling from that defeat at Wolves, even though the Cityzens registered a 2-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Man United

One point from his first two games in charge of Arsenal tells only a fraction of the story of his Arsenal tenure. Arsenal took an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Chelsea. However, the Gunners conceded two late goals to leave Arteta winless in his first two games in charge at Arsenal. However, there were some positive signs for Arsenal. Mesut Ozil looks like a player reborn, whereas Aubameyang willingly pressed the Chelsea backline all night. Lucas Torreira also had a positive showing after being played out of his position earlier by former manager Unai Emery. Manchester United, on the other hand curiously left out Paul Pogba during the 2-0 win over Burnley. Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side braved Burnley's aerial onslaught to leave Turf Moor with all three points last weekend.

18 - Sheffield United have suffered their first away defeat in any competition since January (0-1 v Swansea in the Championship), ending a run of 18 consecutive games without a loss on the road. Undone. #MCISHU pic.twitter.com/03Z0tiMhff — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

Premier League preview: Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have felt hard done by after Man City took the lead despite referee Chris Kavanagh impeding John Fleck in the build-up to City's opener. The 2-0 defeat at the Etihad was Sheffield United's first away loss in the Premier League this season and also their first away defeat in any competition since January. Meanwhile, the Liverpool juggernaut rolled on at Anfield last weekend. Sadio Mane's goal was the turning point of the game as the Reds held on to their one-goal lead despite some tired legs. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that new signing Takumi Minamino could be available for the game against Sheffield, whereas returning loanee Nathaniel Phillips could also take part.

Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run at home to 50 Premier League games this past weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side has turned Anfield into a fortress in recent years. However, Sheffield United have been one of the most impressive sides away from home this term. Can the Blades inflict a first league defeat on the Reds in the new year?

