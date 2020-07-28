AC Milan Unveil New Puma Home Kit For 2020-21 Season ahead Of Sampdoria Clash

As the Serie A season nears an end, several clubs have begun the process of launching their kits for the upcoming season. Following suit, AC Milan have also launched their fresh new home kit ahead of their final two Serie A fixtures. The club officially announced the launch of the Puma AC Milan home kit 2020-21 this week.

Also Read | AC Milan link up with Jay Z’s Roc Nation after successful event hosted by DJ Khaled

AC Milan home kit 2020-21 launched

The AC Milan home kit 2020-21 features black and red stripes, which is duly combined with white coloured sponsor logos. The new home kit gains inspiration from Puma's ongoing 'Crafted from Culture' theme. The theme began with the sensational Italian Renaissance shirt. The home kit features a subtle pattern inspired by the flooring of the Duomo within the stripes.

The AC Milan home kit 2020-21 was earlier slated to be released in May when the season was earlier supposed to draw to a close. However, it was postponed until July amid the coronavirus crisis that rocked the world; Italy in particular. It is reported that the team might unveil the jersey in any of the final two games of the competition, either against Sampdoria or Cagliari. It is very likely that the team might wear the new home kit in the home game against Cagliari.

Also Read | 'Happy and proud' Pioli reacts as AC Milan announce two-year contract extension

AC Milan aim for Europa League berth

AC Milan are playing for a spot in the Europa League next season after failing to break through into the top four for a Champions League berth. The Italian heavyweights occupy the sixth spot in the Serie A standings, having bagged 60 points in 36 games. The Rossoneri succeeded in bagging a point against high-flying Atalanta in their previous league fixture, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022

Serie A news: Ibrahimovic likely to continue at AC Milan

According to recent Serie A news, AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have agreed to work together for a season more. The Swede's contract runs until the end of the ongoing season, having joined the club in January this year. The Milan News report gains significance after reports suggested that the striker was looking for an easy exit from the club. Meanwhile, AC Milan will come up against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gianluigi Donnarumma surpasses Buffon after making 200th appearance for AC Milan at 21

Image courtesy: acmilan.com