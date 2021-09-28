AC Milan Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US

Matchday 2 is set to feature another set of blockbuster matches as Serie A giants AC Milan will square off against La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. The match will take place at the iconic San Siro, with kick-off scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 29.

Ahead of what promises to be another thrilling contest, here is a look at the details of how to watch UEFA Champions League live, and the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid preview

Both AC Milan and Atletico Madrid had a disappointing first week of UEFA Champions League action as they both failed to win. Milan lost 3-2 to Liverpool while Atletico had a goalless draw against 10-man Porto. Both teams will hope to register their first wins in the group when they face each other tonight.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights to telecast the match. As for the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or JioTV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of all matches on the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid in the US?

US fans can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid match live on the Paramount+ app or website. The Milan vs Atletico match will telecast live at 3:00 PM ET on September 28.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid in the UK?

UK fans can tune in to BT Sports to watch the match live. The Milan vs Atletico match will kick off live at 8:00 PM BST on September 28.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid team news

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Alexia Saelemaekers, Ante Rebic; Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez