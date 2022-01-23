AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match In India, US And UK?

The Serie A is set to feature an iconic clash between two titans in the league as AC Milan will host 36-time champions Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on January 24.

Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India, the US and the UK, and the AC Milan vs Juventus live stream details.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Serie A matches live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the AC Milan vs Juventus live stream on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the Serie A.

How to watch Serie A live in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in the United States can tune into CBS Sports, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the AC Milan vs Juventus live stream, fans can tune in to the paramount+ streaming platform. The game is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday, January 23.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Serie A live can tune into the BT Sports Network. As for the AC Milan vs Juventus live stream, fans will need to subscribe to BT Sports. Once subscribed, fans can watch the match via the app on their computer, mobile or tablet devices. The match will be telecast live at 8:45 PM BST on Sunday, January 23.

ʙᴀᴍʙᴏᴏᴢʟᴇᴅ 😵



Zidane taking out three defenders before firing in an unstoppable #GoalOfTheDay ☄️ pic.twitter.com/bVS2UclmY8 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 23, 2022

AC Milan vs Juventus team news

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciecj Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata