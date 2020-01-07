The Debate
Adama Traore Attracts Interest From NFL Teams After Seeing His Incredible Physique

Football News

Adama Traore's incredible physique has gotten fans all puzzled on social media. While he confirmed he does not do weights, he was approached by NFL teams.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore has been one of the hottest topics in the Premier League this season. Along with his incredible pace and sterling performances, the Wolverhampton Rovers attackers' impressive physique has been puzzling fans all over. Traore himself confirmed recently that he does not do weights in the gym and rather attributed his physique to his genetics.

Adama Traore joined Wolves from Middlesbrough last season. After a decent first year, he burst onto the scene this season with some eye-catching performances. Widely renowned for his pace and his rapid acceleration, Traore scored thrice against Manchester City in the Premier League this season. His stellar performances helped Wolves post a league double over the Premier League champions. Across his 20 league games this season, Traore has scored four goals and contributed four assists.

Watch: Adama Traore's gym routine

Recently, Adama Traore spoke to La Sexta to reveal that even though it is hard to believe, he avoids doing weight training in the gym. According to Traore, his genetics allow him to gain mass very quickly. Adama Traore's gym routine has been confirmed by his Wolves teammate Roman Saiss.

Also Read | Man City Target Wolves Winger Adama Traore In January Transfer Window

The Moroccan revealed to RMC Sport that he has never seen Traore bench-pressing or doing any kind of exercise using weights. Saiss revealed that they together every day. And unless Adama Traore has a secret gym, he does not do weights. Roman Saiss further confirmed that National Football League (NFL) teams tried to get Traore to play American football. According to Saiss, Traore revealed to him that NFL teams approached him during his time at Barcelona.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Begins Mind-games Before Manchester United-City League Cup Semi-final Derby

Traore, 23, graduated from Barcelona's La Masia, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2015. Traore's performances this season has apparently caught the attention of the top sides with reports suggesting the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and former club Barcelona are monitoring his situation at the Molineux Stadium.

Fan reactions to Adama Traore being a physical specimen

Also Read | Ronaldo Hat-trick Puts Juventus Top As Ibrahimovic Returns In Milan Stalemate

