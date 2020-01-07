Adama Traore Attracts Interest From NFL Teams After Seeing His Incredible Physique

Adama Traore has been one of the hottest topics in the Premier League this season. Along with his incredible pace and sterling performances, the Wolverhampton Rovers attackers' impressive physique has been puzzling fans all over. Traore himself confirmed recently that he does not do weights in the gym and rather attributed his physique to his genetics.

Adama Traore joined Wolves from Middlesbrough last season. After a decent first year, he burst onto the scene this season with some eye-catching performances. Widely renowned for his pace and his rapid acceleration, Traore scored thrice against Manchester City in the Premier League this season. His stellar performances helped Wolves post a league double over the Premier League champions. Across his 20 league games this season, Traore has scored four goals and contributed four assists.

Watch: Adama Traore's gym routine

Recently, Adama Traore spoke to La Sexta to reveal that even though it is hard to believe, he avoids doing weight training in the gym. According to Traore, his genetics allow him to gain mass very quickly. Adama Traore's gym routine has been confirmed by his Wolves teammate Roman Saiss.

The Moroccan revealed to RMC Sport that he has never seen Traore bench-pressing or doing any kind of exercise using weights. Saiss revealed that they together every day. And unless Adama Traore has a secret gym, he does not do weights. Roman Saiss further confirmed that National Football League (NFL) teams tried to get Traore to play American football. According to Saiss, Traore revealed to him that NFL teams approached him during his time at Barcelona.

Manchester City are interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore and are ready to table a bid in the region of £80m. [CalcioMercato] pic.twitter.com/gxItUrWoX8 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) January 6, 2020

Traore, 23, graduated from Barcelona's La Masia, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2015. Traore's performances this season has apparently caught the attention of the top sides with reports suggesting the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and former club Barcelona are monitoring his situation at the Molineux Stadium.

Fan reactions to Adama Traore being a physical specimen

In other news Adama Traore could have been an elite running back in the NFL that man is a marvel pic.twitter.com/I7e7Ywtty3 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 27, 2019

Thinking about it, I think Nuno may be the first manager to adapt NFL tactics in football.



Conor Coady plays football like a QB and Adama Traoré plays football like a RB. — David (@chattingwham) January 1, 2020

Really don’t understand why Adama Traore is allowed to wear full NFL pads while playing in this game.



*producer in ear*



Oh he’s “not wearing any padding at all” and he’s just “thicc as hell?”



Noted. #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/9P4jUzGV2S — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) August 19, 2019

