Man City Target Wolves Winger Adama Traore In January Transfer Window

Manchester City have had a not-so-good campaign in the Premier League so far this season. They are placed third in the league. They had won the league for the past two consecutive seasons. Man City have been linked with a host of players that could arrive at the Etihad during the on-going January transfer window.

PEP 💬 They're good. I saw the line-up against Wolves and they made a lot of changes so I guess they'll be focused.



There are two games. We have to go there and try to take a good result for the 2nd leg here with our fans to try and reach the final for the third year in a row. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2020

Man City manager Pep Guardiola had denied signing new players

Man City manager Pep Guardiola had reportedly stated that he was happy with his players and did not need new signings. However, the club has now been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore. According to Mikael McKenzie, Man City have reportedly asked Wolves to be kept in the loop over their winger’s future. The player is also targetted by other top clubs, which includes the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. According to 90min, Wolves would not allow Adama Traore to leave unless a bid ranging around £70 million is offered. It is also believed that no deal will be concluded until at least the end of the current season.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is on Man City's radar

Adama Traore has been enjoying a decent run of form this season. He has scored five goals across all competitions, while managing 30 appearances. He has also bagged seven assists to his credit. The player is known for his versatile playing style, having also played as a left-back for the team.

Man City will next play against Man United in the Football League Cup

Man City defeated Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 scoreline. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden scored for Pep Guardiola’s side. Guardiola’s side will next play against Manchester United in the first leg of the Football League Cup on January 7, 2020 (January 8 according to IST) at Old Trafford.

