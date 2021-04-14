Adelaide United Vs Macarthur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Adelaide United will take on Macarthur FC in the final game of the Gameweek 16 of the A-League. The match will be played at the Coopers Stadium (Hindmarsh) and will begin at 3:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Adelaide United vs Macarthur live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur prediction and preview

Adelaide United have been one of the in-form teams this season and win on Wednesday will see them move to within a point of A-League table-toppers Central Coast Mariners. United saw their run of six wins on the trot end with two consecutive winless games, with Adelaide settling for a 1-1 draw against the Western Sydney Wanderers. The hosts have been susceptible defensively this campaign, but their points-per-game ratio has been brilliant over the last few weeks, launching them into a surprise title challenge.

Macarthur, meanwhile, saw their title hopes fade a little following their shock loss to Brisbane Roar last time out. The visitors are currently fifth in the A-League table, level on points with Adelaide, although their opponents have a game in hand. A defeat against Brisbane ended their run of three consecutive wins, and Macarthur will hope to make up some lost ground in their chase. The visitors had clinched a 4-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides and will be favourites to do so on Wednesday again as per our Adelaide United vs Macarthur prediction.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur team news

Louis D'Arrigo will be suspended for the clash following his dismissal from the last game. James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are ruled out with injuries and will miss the game against Macarthur. The visitors on the other hand will be without the services of Nicholas Suman. Lachlan Rose is in line to earn a recall, while the likes of Antonis Martis will be pushing for a spot in the XI as well.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur team news: Predicted line-ups

Adelaide United: Gauci; Strain, Elsey, Timotheou, Cavallo; Caletti, Juande; Halloran, Mauk, Goodwin; Juric

Macarthur: Federici; Golec, Milligan, Susnjar; Li.Rose, Benat, Genreau, Oar; La.Rose, Derbyshire, Hollman

How to watch Adelaide United vs Macarthur live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Adelaide United vs Macarthur live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:35 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 3:05 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Adelaide United, Macarthur Twitter)