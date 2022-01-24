AFC Asian Cup 2022: Will India Vs Chinese Taipei Be Rescheduled? If Not, What Happens?

Following a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2022 with players from India Women's Football team being affected, the AFC on Sunday announced that India vs Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup has been cancelled. They said that the host was ineligible to field 13 players due to COVID-19.

The AIFF president Praful Patel issued a statement on the unforeseen incident, calling it 'sheer bad luck' and stressing on how 'no bubble is fooproof'. "Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world," Patel tweeted on Sunday.

"The team is heartbroken, and I request all to their feelings and sentiments. I am proud of the great promise the team showed in their first match, and am confident that they will prove their mettle in the near future. We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players' health and well-being are of paramount importance to us, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances," he further added.

Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world.@IndianFootball — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022

Will India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Asian Cup match be rescheduled?

Looking at the tight schedule the AFC has drawn up for the competition, it is highly unlikely that the match will be re-scheduled. After facing Chinese Taipei, India was set to play their next match against China on January 26 while Chinese Taipei was set to play Iran simultaneously.

However, if India vs Chinese Taipei match is rescheduled, it should ideally be happening between January 27 and January 29 since the quarterfinal matches start on January 30. And with a break required before the qualified team plays the quarterfinal matches, it is unlikely that Chinese Taipei would be convinced to rescheduling the matches which would mean India will be out.

Indian Women's Team likely to miss 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

As per the provisions in the AFC's special rulebook for competitions held during the pandemic, India is out of the tournament and if that's the case then the host is out of the running for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. According to an ESPN report, the withdrawal is not 100% confirmed.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: AFC issue statement on India's participation

As per Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules). The rule states "If a Participating Team/Participating Club has less than thirteen (13) Participating Players (including one [1] goalkeeper) available for a Match for any reason (whether or not relating to COVID-19), the relevant Participating Team/Participating Club shall not be able to participate in the Match. Such Participating Team/Participating Club shall be held responsible for the Match not taking place and shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition."

The statement further said that the inability of India to participate in the match also triggers Article 6 of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ regulations. "In exceptional circumstances and provided that any rescheduling will not affect the Match Schedule determined by the AFC General Secretariat, the AFC Competitions Committee (or any sub-committee carrying out duties on its behalf) may grant an exception to the foregoing and allow the relevant Match to be rescheduled."

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals. The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations. The AFC has maintained an open line of communication with the teams and participating Member Associations throughout the competition to deal with all their concerns and enquiries in a timely manner.

The AFC Medical Team continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and the AIFF to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the teams, officials and stakeholders. Appropriate medical care is being provided to the infected players and the AFC wishes them a full and speedy recovery.