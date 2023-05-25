AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers: India Placed Alongside UAE, Maldives And China In Group G

India have been drawn alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers.

The official draw of the tournament was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. Group G of the Qualifiers will be hosted by China between September 6 to 12.

The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will also serve as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris.

The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will be the competition's sixth edition, and India will attempt to make it to the final tournament for the first time.

India's qualifying fixtures

September 6: India vs Maldives, September 9: China PR vs India, September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers Draw

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam

Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar

Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam

Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan

Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau

Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)

Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines

Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea

Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei.