Aguero Comical Moment While Coming On As Sub During Man City Vs PSG Leaves Fans In Splits

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night, following their epic 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals. It marks Man City's first-ever appearance at the showpiece event as they look forward to achieving a potential treble and completing their European dream. The second leg clash at the Etihad Stadium also marked an emotional moment for Man City fans, as it was striker Sergio Aguero's final Champions League game at the stadium.

Man City vs PSG reaction: Aguero's final UCL appearance at Etihad marred by comical substitution

In what would have been a heartfelt moment for Man City fans, turned into a comedy of errors when the legendary striker was preparing to come on as a substitute in the second half. The fourth official for the game signalled the substitution after a stoppage in play but got Aguero's number wrong. The Argentine international was not bemused and pointed the error to the referee, who instantly corrected his mistake to allow Aguero onto the field. The Premier League legend did not have much to do with the tie already sealed when he came on, but it was a nice gesture from Guardiola to let Aguero experience his final Champions League night at the Etihad Stadium.

ðŸ˜… @AgueroSergioKun's face when the number 9ï¸âƒ£ went up, instead of ðŸ”Ÿ. pic.twitter.com/tsGsb4dXl9 — Man City Report (@cityreport_) May 4, 2021

Sergio Aguero leaves behind a lasting legacy at Manchester City, who made it to their first ever Champions League final on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a brace in the second leg to help them clinch a 2-0 win. The Manchester City Champions League final will Pep Guardiola's first since 2011, when he led his famous Barcelona side to a win over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. The former Bayern Munich boss will be aiming to become the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different teams, while also become the fourth to win the title at least thrice.

Champions League final date: 2021 Champions League final venue

The answer to the 2021 Champions League final venue query is the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The stadium opened in July 2002 and has a capacity of 76,761 of which only 30 per cent will be occupied due to COVID-19 restrictions. Manchester City have booked their place for the showpiece event and will face off against the winner of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash.

The Blues have an away goal advantage and are favourites to go through, which could result in an All-English final or the second time in three seasons. The Manchester City Champions League final date is set for Saturday, May 29.

(Image Courtesy: A screengrab from BT Sport's coverage of Man City vs PSG)