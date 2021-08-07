Aguero 'furious' With Messi's Exit; Considers Leaving FC Barcelona Weeks After Joining

As a result of Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, Sergio Aguero too is reportedly seeking a shocking exit just two months after he joined the club. According to Beteve's 'La Porteria' show, the Argentine striker has told his lawyers to find a way out of his contract. The former Manchester City striker made it clear that he joined the Catalan giants to play alongside his close friend Messi.

After just two months of joining Barcelona from Manchester City this summer, Sergio Aguero has reportedly asked his lawyers to look at options to terminate his recently signed two-year contract over the next few days. Aguero is believed to be frustrated that Messi is leaving despite being promised that the two would play together. The former Manchester City striker was promised that Messi's contractual issues would be sorted out.

On signing for Barcelona in May, Aguero said, "Of course I hope to play with Lionel. I know him so well, we’re good friends. What happens with Leo is a decision that he and the club will make. It is a pride to play with him. I’ve played with him in the national team."

Why is Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona?

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after 21 years because the La Liga giants were reportedly unable to fulfil the terms of the signed contract due to "financial and structural obstacles." It is believed that Messi's contract cannot be registered since the Catalan club are in financial crisis with a reported debt of more than a billion dollars. Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why Messi's contract could not be signed.

While speaking at a press conference, Laporta said, "The salary mass is 110 per cent of the total income of the club, we don't have any margin in terms of salary. The rules and regulations of the Spanish La Liga is regulated by Financial Fair Play and we don't have any margin. We knew that (of the situation) when we got to the club, but the numbers that have been presented to us, they are a lot worse than were exposed initially and those that we were working with. That means that the losses are more than we had expected. What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude."

Image: BR Football/Twitter