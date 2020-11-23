AHL Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Third-placed Al Ahli square off against second-placed Al Shabab at The Shining Jewel, Jeddah in the Saudi Professional League this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 8:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, AHL vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable AHL vs SHB playing 11.

AHL vs SHB live: AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction and preview

Two top teams face each other early in a group stage clash of the Saudi Professional League. Al Shabab have scored in all the games so far but have also conceded in all of them while their opponents Al Ahli have not lost in 13 of the last 14. Based on recent form our AHL vs SHB match prediction is a hard-fought draw between two of the best teams in the league.

Next match

Alshabab Vs Alahli

The 5th round of the (MBS) League

Monday 23 Nov , 6:15 PM

In Aljawhara stadium #YallaShabab #AlShabab #ShababFC pic.twitter.com/PY3PLkHfnE — Al Shabab FC (@ShababSaudiFc) November 22, 2020

AHL vs SHB live: Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 17 times. Al Ahli have won seven of those and drawn six, while Al Shabab have won four. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction: Probable AHL vs SHB playing 11

Al Ahli probable 11 - Yasser Al-Mosailem, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Lucas Lima, Ljubomir Fejsa, Nouh Al-Mousa, Samuel Owusu, Driss Fettouhi, Alexandru Mitriță, Omar Al-Soma

Al Shabab probable 11 - Giedrius Arlauskis, Mohammed Salem, Igor Lichnovsky, Ahmed Sharahili, Fawaz Al-Sagour, Alfred N’Diaye, Éver Banega, Abdullah Al Shamekh, Cristian Guanca, Fábio Martins, Makhete Diop

AHL vs SHB live: Top picks for AHL vs SHB Dream11 team

AHL vs SHB live: Al Ahli top picks

Omar Al-Soma

Ljubomir Fejsa

AHL vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks

Makhete Diop

Éver Banega

AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction: AHL vs SHB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Yasser Al-Mosailem

Defenders - Mohammed Salem, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Mohammed Al-Khabrani

Midfielders - Ljubomir Fejsa, Éver Banega, Samuel Owusu

Forwards - Omar Al-Soma (C), Makhete Diop, Fábio Martins (VC)

Note: The above AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, AHL vs SHB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AHL vs SHB Dream11 team and AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

