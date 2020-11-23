AHL Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Quick links:
Third-placed Al Ahli square off against second-placed Al Shabab at The Shining Jewel, Jeddah in the Saudi Professional League this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 8:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our AHL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, AHL vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable AHL vs SHB playing 11.
Two top teams face each other early in a group stage clash of the Saudi Professional League. Al Shabab have scored in all the games so far but have also conceded in all of them while their opponents Al Ahli have not lost in 13 of the last 14. Based on recent form our AHL vs SHB match prediction is a hard-fought draw between two of the best teams in the league.
Next match— Al Shabab FC (@ShababSaudiFc) November 22, 2020
Alshabab Vs Alahli
The 5th round of the (MBS) League
Monday 23 Nov , 6:15 PM
In Aljawhara stadium #YallaShabab #AlShabab #ShababFC pic.twitter.com/PY3PLkHfnE
The two sides have faced each other 17 times. Al Ahli have won seven of those and drawn six, while Al Shabab have won four. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
AHL vs SHB live: Al Ahli top picks
AHL vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks
Goalkeeper - Yasser Al-Mosailem
Defenders - Mohammed Salem, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Mohammed Al-Khabrani
Midfielders - Ljubomir Fejsa, Éver Banega, Samuel Owusu
Forwards - Omar Al-Soma (C), Makhete Diop, Fábio Martins (VC)
