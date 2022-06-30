AIFF Suspends India U-17 Women’s Football Team Coach After Reports Of Misconduct

The All India Football Federation on Thursday released a statement on calling back a coaching official with the Indian women’s U17 football team. While AIFF has not revealed the names of the staff but the person was suspended until further investigation. The India U-17 team participated in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26. The girls' team faced defeats against opponents like Italy and Chile.

Football news: AIFF suspends India under-17 team coaching official

The statement from AIFF said, " An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival". The India under-17 team are currently preparing for the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1 to July 7. This will be the first time the India team will be participating in the NORDIC Tournament,

Indian football team schedule for U-17 World Cup

The Indian football team is set to play their all three group stage matches beginning on October 11. India has been clubbed with USA, Morocco and Brazil in Group A of the U17 Women’s World Cup India 2022. India begin their campaign on an opening day against the USA on October 11, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14, and October 17.

However, the U-17 World Cup might not even take place if India is banned by FIFA. The All India Football Federation has been asked to approve the constitution of the national federation by July 31. The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the AIFF, virtually revoking the powers of its governing body headed by Praful Patel. The three-member panel has been mandated to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF until elections are held under a new constitution.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that the three-member Committee of Administrators would comprise two earlier members -- Dr SY Qureshi, former Chief Election Commissioner and Bhaskar Ganguly, former captain of the Indian football team, besides Justice (retd) Dave.