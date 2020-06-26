AKM Vs SO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Russian Premier League Live Info

Quick links:
Akhmat Grozny (AKM) and FC Sochi (SO) as both sides gear up for a crunch encounter in the Russian Premier League on Friday. The game will be played at the Akhmat-Arena with a kick-off time of 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction, the AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks and AKM vs SO Dream11 team.
Alexander Melikhov, Evgeni Gorodov, Vitaly Gudiev, Andrey Semenov, Magomed Musalov, Maksim Nenakhov, Miroslav Bogosavac, Rizvan Utsiev, Roland Gigolaev, Wilker Angel, Zoran Nizic, Anton Shvets, Bernard Berisha, Denis Glushakov, Evgeny Kharin, Ismael Silva Lime, Khalid Kadyrov, Lechii Sadulaev, Magomed Mitrishev, Odise Roshi, Ravanelli Ferreira, Ablae Mbengue, Abubakar Kadyrov, Andres Ponce, Felipe Vizeu, Oleg Ivanov, Vladimir Iljin.
Nikolay Zabolotny , Soslan Dzhanayev, Adil Rami, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Ivan Novoseltsev, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Nikita Kalugin, Pavel Shakuro, Timofey Margasov, Aleksey Pomerko, Andrei Mostovoy, Christian Noboa, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Giannelli Imbula, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Karapetian, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz, Maksim Barsov.
Date - Friday, June 26, 2020
Kickoff time - 8:30 PM IST
Venue - Akhmat-Arena
Here are the AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: S Dzhanayev
Defenders: A Semenov, M Bogosavac, I Miladinovic
Midfielders: O Roshi, A Mostovoy (VC), C Noboa (C), D Glushakov
Forwards: V Iljin, A Kokorin, D Poloz
FC Sochi star as favourites against Akhmat-Grozny in the Russian Premier League on Friday.
