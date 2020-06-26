AKM Vs SO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Russian Premier League Live Info

Akhmat Grozny (AKM) and FC Sochi (SO) as both sides gear up for a crunch encounter in the Russian Premier League on Friday. The game will be played at the Akhmat-Arena with a kick-off time of 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction, the AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks and AKM vs SO Dream11 team.

Also Read | Pedro won’t play for Chelsea in Champions League again despite extension: Report

AKM vs SO Dream11 team and match schedule

#RPL Week 24 starts on Friday ⬇️



Watch the best Russian football on our YouTube channel from $2,99. Join us: https://t.co/xkS7Y0heXD pic.twitter.com/4AZSKqmYCS — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) June 24, 2020

Also Read | Thomas Beattie becomes first male English footballer to come out as gay in 30 years

AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction

AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction - Akhmat Grozny squad

Alexander Melikhov, Evgeni Gorodov, Vitaly Gudiev, Andrey Semenov, Magomed Musalov, Maksim Nenakhov, Miroslav Bogosavac, Rizvan Utsiev, Roland Gigolaev, Wilker Angel, Zoran Nizic, Anton Shvets, Bernard Berisha, Denis Glushakov, Evgeny Kharin, Ismael Silva Lime, Khalid Kadyrov, Lechii Sadulaev, Magomed Mitrishev, Odise Roshi, Ravanelli Ferreira, Ablae Mbengue, Abubakar Kadyrov, Andres Ponce, Felipe Vizeu, Oleg Ivanov, Vladimir Iljin.

AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction - FC Sochi squad

Nikolay Zabolotny , Soslan Dzhanayev, Adil Rami, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Ivan Novoseltsev, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Nikita Kalugin, Pavel Shakuro, Timofey Margasov, Aleksey Pomerko, Andrei Mostovoy, Christian Noboa, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Giannelli Imbula, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Karapetian, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz, Maksim Barsov.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes trolls keeper to score incredible free-kick, fans go wild

AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Friday, June 26, 2020

Kickoff time - 8:30 PM IST

Venue - Akhmat-Arena

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann involved in training ground brawl, Barca boss intervenes

AKM vs SO Dream11 team: AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks

Here are the AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: S Dzhanayev

Defenders: A Semenov, M Bogosavac, I Miladinovic

Midfielders: O Roshi, A Mostovoy (VC), C Noboa (C), D Glushakov

Forwards: V Iljin, A Kokorin, D Poloz

AKM vs SO Dream11 prediction

FC Sochi star as favourites against Akhmat-Grozny in the Russian Premier League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these AKM vs SO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The AKM vs SO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: £54 million 'flop' Luka Jovic eager to leave for AC Milan

Image courtesy: Akhmat Grozny Twitter