AKM Vs TBO Dream11: FK Akhmat Vs FC Tambov Prediction And Team News

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Russian Premier Liga season sees FK Akhmat and FC Tambov taking on each other on Friday, May 7. Russian Domestic league clash will be played at the Akhmat Arean with the kickoff scheduled for 17:00 PM (8:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the AKM vs TBO Dream11 team, top picks, alongside various details of this encounter.

AKM vs TBO Match Preview

FK Akhmat starts the match as the 11th ranked team in the Russian Premier Liga with the hosts registering 10 wins while playing out six draws and losing 12 games in the league so far. With 36 points from 28 games, FK Akhmat finds themselves heading into the game following a three-match winless run with their last outing ending in a narrow 1-0 loss to FC Rotor Volgograd. The hosts will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways and a match against a struggling FC Tambov side provides them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points and break into the top 10 on Friday.

FC Tambov have been one of the worst-performing team in the Russian domestic league this season with the visitors clearly struggling to pick up points in the ongoing campaign. They have failed to register any points in the league since their 1-1 draw against Ural in December 2020 as they start the game after recording nine losses in a row. Heading into the match after suffering a 2-0 loss to Rostov in their last outing, FC Tambov has conceded 14 goals in the last five games which finding the back of the net only four times. The visitors are all set to end the league as the last ranked team on the league table with 15th placed Ufa holding a massive eight-point lead over them.

AKM vs TBO Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- B. Berisha or A. Allev

Vice-Captain- A. Arkhipov or A. Timofeev

AKM vs TBO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – G. Sheila

Defenders –M. Bogosavac, V. Shakhov, Z. Nizic, A. Denisov

Midfielders – A. Timofeev, Y. Bavin, IS Lime, A. Allev

Strikers – A. Arkhipov, B. Berisha

AKM vs TBO Dream11 Prediction

FK Akhmat start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over FC Tambov on Friday.

Prediction- FK Akhmat 2-0 FC Tambov

Note: The above AKM vs TBO Dream11 prediction, AKM vs TBO Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AKM vs TBO Dream11 Team and AKM vs TBO Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.