Real Madrid will start its Club World Cup campaign against the Egyptian Football League Club Al Ahly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The two teams will square off for a place in the final. With a total of 4 titles Madrid holds the most Club World Cup titles.

Fighting the injury woes Madrid's squad is not at its strongest, which gives Al Ahly the opportunity to fancy their chances against the European Champions. This will be the last edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in this current format as the tournament will be a 32-team affair starting 2025.

The Club World Cup 2023 kickstarted on 1st February and the final will be staged on 11th February in Morocco with Real Madrid tipped as the favourites. As Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup in November and December, the original schedule was postponed and the tournament has been rescheduled to this month. Seven teams will compete with each other and only one will be crowned champion.

The existing format is divided into four rounds of matches with the final scheduled for 11th February. The initial phase is called the first round, followed by a second round, the semifinals and then the final. Already a four time champions, can Madrid secure their 5th title?

When and where will the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid match be played?

The 2023 Club World Cup is taking place on February 8 and 9 depending on various time zones in the world. The match will take place in Morocco.

What time does the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The Club World Cup between Al Ahly vs Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST.

What time does the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid match start in UK?

The Club World Cup between Al Ahly vs Real Madrid will start at 7 PM GMT (UK).

What time does the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid match start in USA?

The Club World Cup between Al Ahly vs Real Madrid will start at 2 PM ET (USA).

Where to watch live stream of the Al Ahly vs Real Madrid match in India?

The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup can be live streamed on the FIFA youtube channel in India.

Al Ahly Vs Real Madrid: Predicted line ups

Al Ahly possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathi, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr