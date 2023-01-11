Al Nassr Issue Clarification On Ronaldo's Deal Needing Him To Help With World Cup Bid

Al Nassr has issued a clarification on the clauses included in Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after several reports have claimed that the Portuguese international is required to help Saudi Arabia in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. These reports emerged after the 37-year-old is believed to have signed a blockbuster deal with the club that would see him earn a salary of around $200 million a year.

Al Nassr issue clarification on clauses in Ronaldo's deal

Al Nassr issued a statement via their official social media handle on January 11 to deny reports claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo's deal requires him to help Saudi Arabia in their bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030. Their statement read, "Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and working with his teammates to help the club achieve success."

Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids.



His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success. — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 10, 2023

Ronaldo explains decision to join Al Nassr over other clubs

During his first press conference with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he decided to join the Saudi Arabian outfit over other clubs despite having several offers from top clubs in Europe and the United States. "Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the U.S., and even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me," said the 37-year-old.

The Portuguese international then went on to explain why he still chose Al Nassr over other clubs by adding, "But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only football but this amazing country. I know what I want and of course what I don't want as well," added Ronaldo.

Since a player of Ronaldo's popularity has completed his move to Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League is likely to receive immense traction. As for Ronaldo's debut, fans will have to wait until January 22 as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently serving a two-match ban that was imposed on him by the FA.