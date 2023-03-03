Al Nassr Vs Al Batin Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back on the football pitch as Al-Nassr is scheduled to host Al-Batin at the King Saud University Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League. Riding on Ronaldo's hattrick Al-Nassr thrashed Damac as they have built a substantial lead of two points at the top. It should be an easy proceeding for the league leaders as Al-Batin is currently submerged deep in the relegation zone.

Ronaldo has started to catch up in his new role as the former Manchester United forward has now added a whopping eight goals to his tally in just five matches in the Saudi top flight. Nine-time champions Al-Nassr is determined to lay their hands on the trophy this time as they last lifted the title back in the 2018-19 season.

Al-Nassr has looked in good synchronization in the last few matches and they will be confident ahead of this fixture. Except for custodian David Ospina, they don't seem to have any fresh injury concerns this time around.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match being held?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Batin will be played at King Saud University Stadium on Friday.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match begin?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Batin will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Batin, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Batin will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Batin can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match in the US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Batin match on the subscription-based Shahid app. The match will start at 5:30 PM BST and at 12:30 PM EST.