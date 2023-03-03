Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Iker Casillas Picks The Better Football Player

Iker Casillas put an end to the goat debate as he chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. It has been a matter of intense rivalry between the two stalwarts as their supporters are often seen indulging in banters on social media. Messi's recent World Cup triumph has placed him at the pinnacle of his esteemed football career.

Ronaldo used to be Casillas' teammate for a long time at Real Madrid and the two have been involved in some glorious matches for Los Blancos over the years. Casillas is regarded as a legendary figure at the Spanish club having lifted the Champions League on three occasions while also picking up the La Liga winner medal a staggering five times.

Iker Casillas ends Goat debate as he picks up his favourite

Both Ronaldo and Messi had healthy competition during their time in La Liga. The Portuguese ended up with two La Liga crowns in his tally while Messi's sheer dominance in Spain helped him to claim 10 Spanish top-tier titles.

On being asked who he considers the best, the former Spanish custodian had a one-word answer, "Cristiano."

Social media has exploded with reactions as netizens have come up with their own version of this debate.

❗



Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the MOST number of wins in football history (754).



1. Cristiano Ronaldo (754 wins)

2. Casillas (690 wins)

3. Messi (688 wins) pic.twitter.com/47UEJFgguZ — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 27, 2023

Messi owns this guy😂,Messi🐐>Ronaldo+Casillas pic.twitter.com/xaa1pkRFlu — Rasloh Fundz (@RaslohFundz) March 2, 2023

Tell us what he’s winning to his career and stop posting this unnecessary stuffs. We got others choosing their favorites and that’s their point of view. We just won World Cup and FIFA The Best , how about you .? Or you don’t have anything for now.? Lol finished player — OutDaMud (@undefeated234) March 2, 2023