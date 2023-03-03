Last Updated:

Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Iker Casillas Picks The Better Football Player

The Portuguese ended up with two La Liga crowns in his tally while Messi's sheer dominance in Spain helped him to claim 10 Spanish top-tier titles

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: AP


Iker Casillas put an end to the goat debate as he chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. It has been a matter of intense rivalry between the two stalwarts as their supporters are often seen indulging in banters on social media. Messi's recent World Cup triumph has placed him at the pinnacle of his esteemed football career.

Ronaldo used to be Casillas' teammate for a long time at Real Madrid and the two have been involved in some glorious matches for Los Blancos over the years. Casillas is regarded as a legendary figure at the Spanish club having lifted the Champions League on three occasions while also picking up the La Liga winner medal a staggering five times.

Iker Casillas ends Goat debate as he picks up his favourite

Both Ronaldo and Messi had healthy competition during their time in La Liga. The Portuguese ended up with two La Liga crowns in his tally while Messi's sheer dominance in Spain helped him to claim 10 Spanish top-tier titles.

On being asked who he considers the best, the former Spanish custodian had a one-word answer, "Cristiano." 
Social media has exploded with reactions as netizens have come up with their own version of this debate.

COMMENT