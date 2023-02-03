In the Saudi League's second matchday since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival, Al Fateh will host Al Nassr at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday night. Once again all eyes would be on the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make his debut in the league. So far the Portuguese international has played only twice for Al Nassr, once against PSG in a friendly and second against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup final.

It has been an uneven start for Ronaldo in the Middle East as on both occasions when he played he could not rescue his side from defeat. However, as has been often exhibited in his long career, his fortunes could change immediately. So, with the new matchday, fans would be eager to know how Ronaldo would fare in his debut match at the Saudi League.

Ahead of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the match.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match being held?

The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

When will Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi League match begin?

The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi League match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Fateh will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match in US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match on Shahid.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League: Predicted starting lineups

Al Fateh lineup (4-3-3): Jacob Rinne (GK) — Ali Al-Zubaidi, Ammar Al-Daheem, Ammar Al-Daheem, Tawfiq Buhimed — Sofiane Bendebka, Petros, Nooh Al-Mousa — Cristian Tello, Feras Albrikan, Ayman Al-Khulaif

Al Nassr lineup (4-2-3-1): Alaqidi (GK) — Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami— Gustavo, Al-Khaibari — Martinez, Talisca, Al-Najei — Ronaldo