Al Nassr is all set to face Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut on January 22 and played his second game for the team on January 26. Al Nassr suffered a 1-3 loss to Al Ittihad and failed to advance into the Saudi Super Cup final.

Heading into Friday’s Saudi Pro League game, Ronaldo fans are wondering if the 37-year-old will take the field. As per pictures shared by the club, Ronaldo trained with the squad for the match and has also traveled to Al-Hasa for the match. This suggests that Ronaldo is highly likely to make an appearance in the Saudi Pro League match on February 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey after accepting Saudi move

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo is yet to open his goal-scoring tally for his new club. Ronaldo stunned the football world towards the end of 2022 by announcing his decision to leave European football and join the Saudi Arabian club. As per reports, Al Nassr reportedly signed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for a contract worth approximately $200 million per year.

Following his move to the Gulf country, Ronaldo sat out for two matches, due to the two-match suspension he received from the FA. The star footballer was banned by the FA for an incident involving an autistic fan at Goodison Park in April. He was handed a two-game suspension due to a punishment by the FA for slamming an Everton supporter’s phone out of his hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo played his first match in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi

After serving the two-match ban, Ronaldo played his first game in Saudi Arabia in an exhibition clash against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He represented the Riyadh XI side and contributed with two stunning goals, while PSG won the match by 5-4. Football fans around the globe were left in awe during the match as Ronaldo met his longtime rival, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Prior to joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo had a bad fallout with Manchester United as the player lashed out at the club in a bomb-shell interview with Piers Morgan. United and Ronaldo then mutually terminated his contract, which paved the way for his move to Saudi Arabia.