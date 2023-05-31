Al-Nassr Vs Al-Fateh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo In Action?

Al-Nassr will host Al Fateh in their last game of the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday at KSU Stadium. Irrespective of the result of this match Al Nassr are destined to finish in second place as Al-Ittihad have been crowned the champions of the Saudi top tier. The sole priority of Al Nassr would be to finish the season on a winning note.

It has been a disappointing season for Al-Nassr as despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United they have failed to push them further up in the domestic campaign. They lost to Al-Wehda in the King Cup semifinal and also lost the race to finish the Saudi Pro League on top.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match being held?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will be played at KSU Stadium on Wednesday.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match begin?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and the Shahid app in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match in the US and UK?