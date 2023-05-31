Lionel Messi Gets Billion Dollar Offer To Play For Them, Dwarfs Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Lionel Messi is all slated to leave Paris Saint Germain as he might play his last match for the club against Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1. The Argentine's imminent future has intensified in the last few weeks as talks of a possible move outside of France have been mooted. A potential return to Barcelona doesn't seem to be a fit as the Spanish giants' financial mess has been pretty evident since last season.

Lionel Messi offered a 1 billion worth of contract by Saudi Arabian club: Reports

If reports are to be believed Lionel Messi has approved a contract from Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian outfit reportedly proposed an offer worth a whopping £500 million per season which will dwarf Cristiano Ronaldo's current multi-million dollar contract with Al-Nassr. Messi already has a prior relationship with the Saudi Arabian government as he is the face of Saudi tourism and Al-Hilal might get their encouragement from that deal itself.

The Saudi club was the subject of a FIFA sanction for a year and could start their transfer business with the arrival of the World Cup winner. Messi remains one of the most lucrative prospects from both football and commercial aspects and could be a viable part of Saudi's football development project.

The Asian country has been looking to inject more funds in a bid to develop its current football structure and alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi could further amplify their image. As per Foot Mercato, Messi's father Jorge Messi who also happens to be his agent already agreed to the transfer and is set to gain a record-breaking commission if the deal goes through.

Messi could put pen to paper on a two-year deal and his wage would breach the €1.2 billion mark as things stand. The former Barcelona attacker would have preferred to return to Spain but the Catalans don't have the audacity to match the offer of the Saudi club.

They need to work on their financial viability which has been the reason behind their downfall off the pitch. Should Messi agree to don the Al-Hillal shirt he will become the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game by some massive mark.