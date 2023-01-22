Al Nassr Vs Ettifaq LIVE Stream: How And When To Watch 'Ronaldo's Return' In India, UK, US

Al Nassr will face Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at the King Saud University Stadium on Sunday night. The match comes as a treat for football fans around the globe who are eager to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner making his debut for his new club. Ronaldo made a big-money move to Al Nassr earlier this month but is yet to play a match for the club.

Due to the English Football Association’s ban on him for an incident involving an autistic fan at Goodison Park in April, Ronaldo was barred from playing in two club games. Having served the ban, Ronaldo is expected to make his much-awaited Al Nassr debut on January 2022. Ahead of the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the match.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match being held?

The Al Nassr vs Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match is slated to be played at the 25,000-capacity King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

When will Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match begin?

The Al Nassr vs Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match in India?

Unfortunately for Indian football fans, the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match on the Shahid app.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match in US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match on Shahid.

Al Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Predicted starting lineups

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Al-Bukhari; Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami; Al-Ghannam, Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Konan; Talisca, Ronaldo, Martinez

Al Ittifaq possible starting lineup: Victor; Al-Mowalad, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Tisserand, Al-Obaid; Al-Kuwaykibi, Mohannashi, Hazazi, Vitinho; Quaison