WATCH | Moment When Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Met In A Match For Likely The Last Time Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo and Linoel Messi played an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, which most probably was their last meeting on the football pitch ever. While Ronaldo represented Riyadh All-Star XI, Messi took the field for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the thrilling contest that saw the European side emerge victorious by 5-4. Both Ronaldo and Messi featured on the scoresheet for their respective sides.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Messi were spotted sharing a smile and hug before the kick-off on Thursday. A picture of Ronaldo hugging Messi on the pitch is going viral on social media. A video of Ronaldo meeting Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar is also doing rounds on various platforms. Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of him hugging Messi in the match.

So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023

Love someone who looks at you like Messi looks at Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/d4Z5Q5hZAq — Sarah (@_m__sara) January 19, 2023

you can’t find messi? oh he’s in ronaldo’s pocket pic.twitter.com/McO05tUVh9 — aurora (@cr7stianos) January 19, 2023

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

Messi opened the scoring for PSG with a goal in the first three minutes. This was a statement from the 2022 World Cup-winning captain as he scored before Ronaldo, who was playing his first match in Saudi Arabia since moving there last month. Riyadh All-Star XI equalised in the 32nd-minute courtesy of a goal from Ronaldo, who was handed a penalty after a clash with Navas in the box. PSG regained the lead in the 43rd minute thanks to a goal from Marquinhos.

Ronaldo helped his side level the score with PSG again when he converted a free kick just before the half-time break. The second half commenced with Sergio Ramos scoring a goal for PSG in the 53rd minute. However, it took just a minute for Riyadh All-Star XI to score the equaliser again. Mbappe then scored the fourth goal for PSG to regain the lead. Hugo Ekitike extended the lead for PSG with a goal in the 78th minute. Anderson Talisca netted the fourth goal for Riyadh All-Star XI in extra time to end the match at 5-4.

