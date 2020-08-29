Albert Roca To Barcelona: Hyderabad FC Coach Set To Join Ronald Koeman's Staff

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC have announced that their head coach, Albert Roca, will leave the club in order to join Ronald Koeman’s coaching staff at LaLiga giants, Barcelona. Albert Roca was brought in to replace Phil Brown and was set to take charge of Hyderabad FC from the 2020-21 season. Roca had signed a two-year contract with the ISL club.

ISL news: Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC mutually part ways

Hyderabad FC announced on Saturday, August 29, that they have decided to honour Albert Roca’s request of terminating his contract with the club. Earlier last week, there were rumours that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had reached out to Roca in order to bolster his coaching staff. Koeman himself was appointed as Barcelona manager on August 19.

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman



Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague. pic.twitter.com/mzxy9y5EBX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2020

Hyderabad FC said in a statement that Albert Roca had put in a request for the termination of his two-year contract with the club. “After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008. Roca will link up with newly appointed boss Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona,” the club’s statement read.

Albert Roca was previously part of Barcelona’s first-team coaching staff back when Frank Rijkaard was in charge of the club. Roca worked with Rijkaard at Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and left the club when Rijkaard was sacked and Pep Guardiola took over. Roca will now go back to his native, Catalonia, and join Ronald Koeman’s first-team coaching staff.

Speaking after the termination of his contract, Albert Roca said in a statement, “For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either. I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season.”

Hello - Hallo - हैलो, FC Hyderabad! 👋🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PXkBOvI6Gf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 16, 2020

By the looks of the club’s statement, it appears that Hyderabad FC already have a shortlist of coaches drafted to take over from Roca. The club recently announced a partnership with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, in an announcement that was greeted with much fervour all over the country.

