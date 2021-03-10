ALBT Vs AFF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Al-Batin take on Al-Fateh in their upcoming Saudi Professional League match on Wednesday. The Saudi Pro League 2021 fixture is so set to be played on March 10 at Al-Batin Club Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6: 30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ALBT vs AFF Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other match details of this encounter.

ALBT vs AFF live: ALBT vs AFF Dream11 match preview

AL- Batin walk into the match as the 10th-ranked team on the Saudi Professional League table as they have managed to register seven wins and as many draws along with eight losses so far this season. With 28 points against their name, the hosts walk into the match following an impressive run of five-match unbeaten run with their last match ending in a 2-2 draw over Al-Taawoun.

Al Fateh on the other hand have faltered after registered two starting wins over Al Ain and Al Shabab as they head into his game after suffering from three defeats in the row Currently slotted 14th on the league table, the visitors find themselves on par with 13th placed Raed bt are slotted in the drop zone given their goal difference. They will be aiming to turn their fortunes around and look to get back on the right track as a win on Wednesday will be enough to push them out of the drop zone and go on par with their Wednesday evening opponents.

ALBT vs AFF Playing 11

Al Batin- Martin Campana, Xandro Schenk, Hassan Raghfawi, Renato Chaves, Naif Almass, Abdulmalik Al Shammari, Youssef El Jebli, Khaleem Shaquille Hyland, Daifallah Al Qarni, Mohamed Rayhi, Fabio Abreu

Al Fateh- Maksym Koval, Saleh Al Nashmi, Tawfiq Buhumaid, Abdullah Alyoussef, Fahad Al Harbi, Mohammed Al Saeed, Sofiane Bendebka, Gustav Wikheim, Christian Cueva, Ali Al Zaqan, Mitchell Te Vrede

ALBT vs AFF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Martin Campana

Defenders – Renato Chaves, Tawfiq Buhumaid, Hassan Raghfawi, Saleh Al Nashmi

Midfielders - Sofiane Bendebka, Youssef El Jebli, Christian Cueva, Daifallah Al Qarni

Strikers - Mitchell Te Vrede, Fabio Abreu

ALBT vs AFF Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Fabio Abreu or Sofiane Bendebka

Vice-Captain- Mitchell Te Vrede or Youssef El Jebli

ALBT vs AFF Match Prediction

Al-Batin will aim to continue on their winning momentum and look to conite remaining unbeaten in the league. However, their opponents will be itching to get back on the winning ways and fight with intent. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Al Baitn to walk away with the win and break into the top half of the table

Prediction- Al-Batin 2-1 Al-Fateh FC

Note: The above ALBT vs AFF Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs AFF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALBT vs AFF Dream11 Team and ALBT vs AFF Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.