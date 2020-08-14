Trent Alexander-Arnold Named Premier League's Young Player Of The Season For 2019-20

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the 2019-20 campaign. The 21-year-old played a massive role in guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years as the Reds accumulated a staggering 99 points at the end of the season. Alexander-Arnold beat the Manchester United trio of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial to be crowned as the Premier League Young Player of the Season.

Alexander-Arnold appeared in all 38 Premier League fixtures for Liverpool during the 2019-20 season and revolutionised the full-back position under manager Jurgen Klopp. The young English star has excelled defensively and also broke his own record for single-season assists by a defender in a Premier League season. In a star-studded 2019-20 campaign, Alexander-Arnold recorded 13 assists and scored four goals for Liverpool as they sailed towards the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold emerged as the winner of the award from an eight-man shortlist that included Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount (Chelsea), and Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).

The Liverpool academy graduate has now won four major honours since making his breakthrough as a teenager in the 2016-17 campaign. Along with being named the Premier League Young Player of the Season, Alexander-Arnold was also nominated for the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year. However, that was won by his Liverpool teammate and captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool 2019-20 season: Merseyside giants set a haul of new records in the Premier League

Liverpool had a 25-point lead at the top of the table, the biggest gap in English top-flight history. Jurgen Klopp's side set a record of 24 home wins in a row and equalled Chelsea and Man United's record of winning 18 home matches in a season. Liverpool stormed to 61 points from their opening 21 matches, the most a team has ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe's top five leagues. They went on to extend their record by winning six more games to rack up 79 points from their first 27 league matches before losing to Watford prior to the lockdown.

