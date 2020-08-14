Thiago To Liverpool: Premier League Champions Make Official Contact With Bayern Munich

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly contacted Bayern Munich this week with a view to signing Thiago Alcantara. While Thiago's contract with Bayern Munich expires next year, the midfield maestro has made it clear he is not keen on extending his contract. The Reds have been strongly linked with Thiago throughout the summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares to defend Liverpool's title. The Bavarians have accepted defeat in their quest to keep Thiago and are adamant on their stance regarding not letting players run down deals.

Football transfer news: Liverpool make Thiago enquiry

According to Bild, Liverpool are trying to set up a meeting with Bayern Munich officials to move forward with their approach to sign Thiago. Bayern Munich are expecting a sum of around €30 million for the Spaniard, however, an offer around €27m could convince them to sell. Thiago joined Bayern Munich for a sum of €25m from Barcelona in 2013.

Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Münich for Thiago Alcantara. The player would love to join and Klopp wants him (still working also for Wijnaldum to sign a new contract).

Bayern want no less than €30m to sell Thiago. It’s up to Liverpool now... 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020

Football transfer news: Jurgen Klopp wants to add quality to his squad

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly keen on adding quality to a squad that already boasts the likes of Georgino Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and academy graduate Curtis Jones providing backup options. Thiago Alcantara's sharp passing and creative exploits could come in handy for the Reds in the quest to maintain supremacy in England. Thiago is known for beating player on the turn while always looking to progress the ball further up the field. His ability to unlock low blocks could also act in Liverpool's favour, with the Reds struggling to break down teams resorting to a 4-4-2 in the league and in Europe.

Liverpool transfer news: Fans looking forward to Thiago deal

Liverpool fans are seemingly desperate for the Thiago deal to go through as the Reds have already lost a couple of primary targets to Premier League rivals this year. Liverpool were eager to sign German striker Timo Werner but Frank Lampard's Chelsea signed Werner for €47.5m after triggering his release clause. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was also linked with the Premier League champions but it looks like Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign the 20-year-old winger.

While Chelsea and Manchester United are linked with big-money moves for the likes of Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho this summer despite the ramifications of the pandemic, Liverpool are taking a measured approach to the transfer window. However, the Reds have earned £175m in Premier League prize money according to The Times and are ready to spend some part of it on crucial signings. Liverpool have already signed full-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos as a back-up to Andy Robertson. Liverpool will also target a centre-back after the departure of Dejan Lovren.

(Image credits: Thiago Alcantara/Instagram)