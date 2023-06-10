Alexis Mac Allister Expresses Delight After Massive Liverpool Move, 'a Dream Come True'

Alexis Mac Allister has joined Liverpool, driven by his desire to win more trophies. The talented midfielder, who won the World Cup, has signed a five-year contract after leaving Brighton. Jamie Carragher has hailed Liverpool's acquisition of midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion as a "bargain."

The former Liverpool defender also made predictions, suggesting that the Reds will secure the signatures of three additional players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Over the past year, Mac Allister has experienced a remarkable surge in reputation, thanks to his pivotal contribution to Argentina's World Cup victory alongside the legendary Lionel Messi. Following his impressive performances in the tournament held in Qatar, Mac Allister completed his move to Anfield last week. Although the initial transfer fee is reported to be approximately £35m, sources point out that the total cost could reach £55m.

Expressing his excitement, the 24-year-old stated, "It's a dream come true to be here. I can't wait to get started and be part of the team from the first day of pre-season. My time at Brighton was fantastic, but now my focus is on Liverpool. I want to improve as a player and as a person every day."

During his three-and-a-half-year tenure at Brighton, Mac Allister made 112 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. In the remarkable World Cup triumph of 2022, the 24-year-old made a significant impact, earning global acclaim for his contributions of a goal and an assist in six appearances for Argentina. His performances garnered widespread recognition and added to his growing reputation on the international stage.

Allister expresses the desire to win more trophies

After joining Liverpool, Allister emphasized his ambition, saying, "Winning more trophies has been my goal since winning the World Cup. I believe that joining this club will help me achieve that aim. When you're part of a big club like Liverpool, winning trophies is the expectation, and that's what I want."

Having experienced the magnitude of Liverpool firsthand, Mac Allister expressed his delight, stating, "Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is — the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club."

Image: AP