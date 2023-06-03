Former Liverpool Defender Lambasts Manchester United Goalkeeper After FA Cup Loss

Former Liverpool defender and famous football pundit, Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United keeper, David de Gea after United lost their FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Wembley Stadium witnessed a stellar performance from the City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, who scored two beautiful goals to secure their second trophy of the season.

The performance by Manchester United custodian David de Gea, in a tightly contested FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City, proved insufficient at crucial moments. Despite United’s admirable effort in challenging City throughout the game, de Gea failed to keep his cool when it mattered the most. Ilkay Gundogan’s second goal, an unstoppable volley that left de Gea perplexed, was one example. Unfortunately, de Gea's efforts in stopping the German midfielder from scoring went in vain.

What did Jamie Carragher say about David de Gea?

DDG is a big problem for Man United, is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker 🤷‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 3, 2023

Carragher stated in a Twitter post: "DDG is a big problem for Man United, is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker 🤷‍♂️"

The football pundit believes it is necessary for Manchester United to get a new number one in the team and fixing the keeper is more important than getting a forward, which technically has been the most reported position that the club needs to fix after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club last November. However, the summer transfer window could be a crucial time for the Red Devils to make vital changes in its squad and prepare for the next season.

Although de Gea's visibility might have been restricted due to a crowded penalty area, the trajectory of the ball toward his corner seemed to develop in slow motion. He also displayed sluggishness in reaching the goal.

City's second goal came after United had fought their way back into the game and equalized through Bruno Fernando's penalty, albeit with the help of a fortunate handball decision involving Jack Grealish.

United's best chance for an equalizer came from substitute Alejandro Garnacho. Even though the club lost, United's ability to remain competitive after a disastrous start shows that the team is still on the right track.