Allegri Finally Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Has Decided About His Juventus Future

For the past few weeks, rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future have been doing the rounds, with some reports saying Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him to pair him along with Lionel Messi.

Some reports even suggested that he might head back to Real Madrid, where his former coach Carlo Ancelotti had apparently made it known that he wanted the Portuguese superstar back. However, it now seems like Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has shut all those rumours down by revealing that Ronaldo told him he is staying with the Old Lady.

Allegri told reporters: "Ronaldo didn’t play on Thursday because we were coming off a heavy training workload and I gave him half a day off. Ronaldo is an added bonus for us because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual. He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus."

Earlier, Ronaldo had hit out at all the rumours going around. The Portuguese legend took to social media to hit out at reports about his future.

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position," he said.

Ancelotti denies Ronaldo rumours

According to El Chiringuito, Ancelotti has started conversations with the club to bring Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu, and he sees Ronaldo as someone who can still help the team. However, those rumours have been rubbished after Ancelotti took to Twitter and claimed that he has not asked or planned to sign Ronaldo this summer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward,” said Ancelotti.

Locatelli added to Juve's ranks

Juventus have completed the signing of midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo. Locatelli was an exceptional performer for Italy during the recently concluded Euro 2020 and was a subject of interest from Arsenal before he sealed a move to Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth £32m.

The midfielder has been signed on a two-year loan, followed by an obligation to buy for £21m, payable over three years. The remaining amount would be paid as performance-based bonuses.

