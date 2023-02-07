'Am I A EPL Champion?': Ex-Liverpool Player's Tweet Goes Viral After Charges On Man City

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has taken a dig at Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions have been charged by the Premier League regarding multiple financial breaches. As Liverpool finished second to Manchester City in the 2013-14 Premier League title race, Lucas poked fun at City as he tweeted, "Am I a Premier League champion ?" If the charges are proven City could face dire consequences in near future.

Former Liverpool midfielder poked fun at Manchester City following FFP breach

Manchester City has been facing some serious charges as Premier League alleged they have been involved in the misuse of financial practices. Lucas Leiva who spent an important part of his career at Anfield took to Twitter as he questioned whether he is a Premier League champion or not.

Am I a Premier League champion ? — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 6, 2023

Another former Liverpool footballer Jose Enriques also shared his views on Twitter as he captioned his tweet, "Am I a premier league champion?" followed by another tweet, "When is the parade reds ? I want to celebrate been a premier league champion."

Am I a premier league champion? — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 6, 2023

When is the parade reds ? I want to celebrate been a premier league champion — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 6, 2023

An independent commission has been given the charge to conduct a thorough investigation into City's financial dealings and Pep Guardiola's club insisted they are very surprised by the allegations. A Manchester City statement read, "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

The Cityzens lost their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 courtesy of a Harry Kane goal and they will face Aston Villa in the next game.