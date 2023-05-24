Amid Racial Abuse Row, Real Madrid Show Support To Vinicius Jr. With Heartwarming Gesture

Vinicius Jr. was subject to racial abuse by Valencia fans, and following criticism from the La Liga president, Javier Tebas on Sunday. The player has been in the headlines this season due to many racial slur and the player expressed his sentiments on Instagram to expose his situation.

The whole football world came to support the Brazillian Winger. However, Real Madrid decided to do something very special in tonight's game against Rayo Vallecano. As Real Madrid will wear Vinicius Jr.'s name and jersey number on the back of their shirt before their La Liga clash against Vallecano.

Vinicius Jr. articulated social media drive against La Liga, and chaperoning support from the football world has witnessed La Liga take action that is almost unprecedented.

The winger was sent off in the 97th minute against Valencia. However, his red card and suspension were removed. According to the reports, Valencia will see a large proportion of their stadium closed for 5 fixtures due to a ban and have been fined. Vinicius is not included in the squad of Los Blancos this Wednesday as the player suffered a knock to his left knee. There high chance that the player might also miss the clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

What did Javier Tebas react to Vinicius Jr.'s Racial slur?

According to the report, La Liga boss Javier Tebas has apologised to Vini for what he acknowledged was sensed of criticism of the Madrid's winger.

He quoted: "I did not want to attack Vinicius, but if most people understood it that way, I need to apologise. It was not my intention I expressed myself badly, at a bad time."

Following a Twitter argument with Vinicius on Sunday in response to the horrific racism Vinicius endured at the hands of Valencia supporters, the league president appeared to accept his mistake. Tebas blamed Vini of negligence to 'inform himself properly' after the player posted a prolonged Instagram message addressing the abuse he regularly recieves in Spain

Vinicius answered with a powerful announcement of his own, claiming that Tebas was 'equal to racists' for encouraging the misguided record that La Liga has helped him.